* Company board more professional, international after law
* Sees more Norwegian companies seeking to go public
By Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, Sept 30 Norway's law requiring at least 40
percent of public limited company board members to be women has
made the panels more professional and globally focused, the head
of its largest domestic-focused investment fund said on Monday.
In 2003 Norway became the first country in the world to
impose a gender quota, requiring nearly 500 firms, including 175
firms listed on the Oslo bourse, to raise the proportion of
women on their boards to 40 percent.
"The nomination committees work in a different way than they
did before. They do a more thorough job," Olaug Svarva, managing
director of Folketrygdfondet, told the Reuters Nordic Investment
Summit.
The penalty for not complying was drastic: if a company did
not comply, it would be shut down. At the time the move caused
an uproar in the Norwegian business community, but firms
complied.
Other countries - including France, Malaysia, Belgium,
Iceland, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain - followed suit in
order to break the glass ceiling preventing women from reaching
top business positions.
"You had to look more thoroughly to find females. This
started a more professional process," said Svarva, who is also
the head of the corporate assembly and the election committee at
Statoil, the largest company in the Nordics.
Another effect has been that nomination committees have
looked outside Norway's borders in the search for suitable
candidates. "Boards have become more global," she said.
State-owned Folketrygdfondet, which has some $25 billion
under management, invests mostly in Norwegian bonds and stocks,
including all the major companies in the country such as
Statoil and telecoms group Telenor.
It also has investments in the other Nordic countries,
accounting for some 15 percent of its portfolio. It is separate
from Norway's $780-billion sovereign wealth fund which invests
exclusively in stocks, bonds and property outside Norway.
Separately, Svarva said that investors should expect more
Norwegian companies to go public in the near future as they
search for capital to grow their business.
