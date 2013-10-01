(For other news from Reuters Nordic Investment Summit, click here)
By Ritsuko Ando
HELSINKI Oct 1 Finnish pension fund Ilmarinen
plans to cut the proportion of its equities portfolio it invests
in domestic companies over the next 10 years so it can shift
more into emerging markets, its chief investment officer said.
Timo Ritakallio also told the Reuters Nordic Investment
Summit that the fund was happy with its current stake of nearly
2 percent in Nokia and that it planned no major
change after the sale of the company's handset business to
Microsoft.
Ilmarinen, the country's second-biggest pension fund after
Varma, has about 31 billion euros ($41.96 billion) in
investments, and stocks form almost a third of its portfolio.
Its investment decisions are closely followed by the region's
financial market players.
Finnish firms account for about 30 percent of its equities
holdings, but the fund plans to eventually lower that proportion
to around 20 per cent, Ritakallio said.
He said the fall in domestic equity allocation would mean
more funds would be invested in emerging markets such as China
and South America.
"It is going down," he said. "From 30 (percent), over the
next decade or the rest of this decade, to 20 percent or
something like that."
"In emerging markets, I see that in the long run, we will
increase our investments there," he said.
The Finnish economy is one of the few triple-A rated
economies in the euro zone, but fell into recession earlier this
year as Europe's slowdown hurt exports.
Many economists say it may be stuck in slow growth for
years, with former technology flagship Nokia selling off its
handset business to Microsoft and its paper and metals
industries struggling with sluggish European demand.
Ilmarinen's top Finnish shareholdings include Pohjola Bank
and elevator maker Kone as well as Nokia.
Ritakallio said investors would likely approve Nokia's sale
of the handset business, noting the surge in the company's
shares, which have risen over 60 percent since the deal was
announced early last month.
He added that Nokia Solutions and Networks (NSN), the
telecom equipment unit that will account for around 90 percent
of sales after the deal is closed, would make a solid
investment.
"We are happy with our current ownership. And we are owning
two percent of Nokia," he said. "And I see that NSN is a strong,
global player in their own business."
Ilmarinen's second-quarter report showed it held a 1.6
percent stake in Nokia as of the end of June.
($1 = 0.7387 euros)
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(For more summit stories, see )
(Additional reporting by Terhi Kinnunen and Jussi Rosendahl;
Editing by Pravin Char)