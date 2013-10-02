(For other news from Reuters Nordic Investment Summit, click here)
* 2014 spending far less than allowed
* Housing market needs to cool further
By Camilla Knudsen and Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Oct 2 Norway's economic competitiveness is
under threat so next year's budget must be tight even though oil
revenues could allow the government to stimulate growth, Finance
Minister Sigbjoern Johnsen said on Wednesday.
Growth this year will be slower than earlier thought, but it
is still healthy by European standards so Norway needs to save
money for rainy days, Johnsen said at the Reuters Nordic
Investment Summit, adding the authorities should not be afraid
to tighten banking regulations to make growth more sustainable.
Norway runs budget surpluses year after year thanks to oil
revenues and has saved up $780 billion, or more than $150,000
for each of its 5.1 million citizens, in an oil fund. Budget
rules allow the government to spend 4 percent of the fund's
value each year but spending, as a portion of the fund, has been
declining for years.
"We are in a period of reasonably good growth with high oil
prices so ... in a situation like that, we should spend well
below 4 percent," said Johnsen, who will present his last budget
on Oct. 14. "It's important to take advantage of the present
situation to build reserves and spend far less than 4 percent."
Johnsen's Labour party lost elections to the centre-right
opposition last month but new governments have little
flexibility in amending budgets so incoming Prime Minister Erna
Solberg will be for the most part stuck with Johnsen's budget.
Although Norway was Europe's best performing economy last
year, the central bank has cut its 2013 mainland growth forecast
to 1.75 percent from 2.5 percent, a big drop from last year's
3.4 percent.
"Norway's still in a very strong position and it would have
been quite remarkable if one time or another low growth in
Europe didn't have a bigger impact on the Norwegian economy,"
Johnsen said.
"The weakening of the krone so far this year
is an advantage for export industries that have suffered from
the high cost level and the weak international development,
especially in Europe," he said.
NO BUBBLE
Johnsen welcomed the slowdown in the housing market, the
biggest problem for an otherwise strong economy, but said it
needed to slow more and there was no risk of a bubble bursting.
"The debt ratio in households is very high and a lot of
households are vulnerable to even slight raises in interest
rates," Johnsen said. "The sharp rise in housing prices that we
have seen the last years is not sustainable for a long period of
time."
House price growth has already started to cool more than
expected, raising fears among economists that the slowdown could
lead to deflation. Property price growth slowed to an annual 2.6
percent in August from 5.7 percent in June and 8.8 percent last
December.
Still, Johnsen defended the government's plans to further
increase capital requirements for banks, even if that risked
making mortgages more expensive, cooling the property market
further and dampening consumer spending.
"It's been my priority to build a strong financial sector in
Norway and the capital requirements that were adopted in May
were part of that," Johnsen said. "Drawing experience from our
own banking crisis in 1991 to 1993, and the global financial
crisis from 2008, we clearly see the need to have strong banks."
(Additional reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)