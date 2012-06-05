* Year-ahead power prices slightly up as oil rebounds
* But system price seen down on nuclear power, less demand
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, June 5 Nordic power forwards rose on
Tuesday as global commodities rebounded, but traders said a
drier weather forecast was still the bigger driver in a
hydro-dependent region.
Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery next quarter
, the most traded contract in the Nordics, was at 29.15
euros per MWh at 0945 CET (0745 GMT), up 35 euro cents from
Monday's close .
A trader said the dry weather forecast was the main factor
in driving quarter-ahead prices.
"The drier weather forecast is driving quarter-ahead prices
up, not so much global commodities," an Oslo-based trader said.
The Nordic power market - which includes Denmark, Norway,
Sweden and Finland - is 50 percent dependent on hydro power.
Point Carbon, a market analysis division of Thomson Reuters,
said on Tuesday it expected precipitation in Nordic countries to
drop by 0.6 TWh within the next 10 days, compared to Monday
afternoon's outlook.
On the far-end of the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload
delivery in 2013 rose by 10 euro cents to 37 euros per
MWh, following rebound in global energy prices.
Brent crude prices rebounded for a second straight session
on Tuesday, rising above $99 per barrel on support from a weaker
dollar and hopes that the world's leading economies will take
new action to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.
SYSTEM PRICE
Point Carbon said it expected Nordic system price for
Wednesday to go down to 28.2 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) from
28.6 euros on Tuesday on increased nuclear power output and less
demand due to a holiday in Sweden.
Two nuclear plants in the Nordics, including the 1,450
megawatt (MW) reactor at Sweden's Oskarshamn plant, are coming
back from annual maintenance this week.
"On average we expect 900 megawatt (MW) higher output from
the two plants tomorrow, up 250 MW for Oskarshamn 3 and up 650
MW for Olkiluoto 2," it added.
The holiday in Sweden was expected to reduce consumption by
some 1,000 MW in the Nordics.
Sweden's nuclear reactor Ringhals 3 is expected to reduce
output from 1,000 MW to 500 MW from 0400 CET (0200 GMT) until
June 9.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein
and Keiron Henderson)