* German prices, drier weather outlook push prices up

* Higher consumption expected on Thursday in Nordics

OSLO, June 6 Nordic forward power prices rose on Wednesday morning supported by higher prices in Germany and a drier weather forecast in the hydro-dependent region.

The benchmark quarter-ahead contract was trading at 29.35 euros per MWh, up 20 euro cents from Tuesday.

"This morning we had support from German power prices on the far end of the curve and a slightly drier weather forecast on the front," a Norway-based trader said.

German baseload system power price on the EEX exchange rose 6.75 euros/MWh to 48.5 euros/MWh for Wednesday, more than expected.

On the far end of the curve, Nordic year-ahead prices were at 37.15 euros, up by 16 euro cents.

SYSTEM PRICE

The Nordic system price - covering Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Estonia - for Thursday was forecast to rise to 29.9 euros/MWh from 28.6 euros Wednesday, analysts at Oslo-based Point Carbon, a market analysis division of Thomson Reuters, said.

"We expect the system price to increase due to higher consumption after the mid-week holiday ends in Sweden, but this would be slightly offset by increased nuclear output by about 350 MW," a Point Carbon analyst said.

Nordic power prices traded at 29.6 euros/MWh on the region's electricity exchange for Thursday, still below analyst expectations.

Two nuclear power plants -- Sweden's 1,400 MW Oskarshamn 3 and Finland's 880 MW Olkiluoto 2 -- are coming back to the grid this week after annual maintenance.

Output from Oksarshamn 3, the biggest reactor in Nordic countries, was at 1,000 MW on Wednesday morning, the Live Power Intelligence data showed.

OUTAGES

Sweden's 1,047 MW nuclear reactor Ringhals 3 reduced its output to 500 MW on Wednesday morning due to planned maintenance, and generation is expected to remain at that level until June 9. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, Editing by Oleg Vukmanovic and Alison Birrane)