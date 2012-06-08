* Crude oil drops below $98/barrel

* Quarter-ahead prices at two-months low

* Spot price expected to fall on rising wind power

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 8 Nordic baseload year-ahead power prices fell to three-year lows on Friday morning, driven by weaker oil and concern about the Chinese economy that weakened broader markets.

Nordic power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery in 2013 fell to 36.25 euros at 1015 CET (0815 GMT), the lowest level since the height of the financial crisis in April 2009.

"Longer range prices are down on falling oil prices and the Asian market," a Swedish-based trader said.

Front-month Brent crude prices fell below $98 a barrel on Friday morning, while China's main stock index closed down 0.5 percent on Friday as investors worried about the health of the world's second-largest economy.

The benchmark Nordic quarter-ahead contract for baseload delivery was trading at a two-months low of 27.75 euros per MWh, down 30 euro cents from Thursday.

SPOT PRICES

Analysts at Point Carbon, a market analysis division of Thomson Reuters, said they expected the spot price for Saturday to come at 22.6 euros/MWh, and 22 euros for Sunday, compared to 26.5 euros on Friday.

"High renewable production until Sunday afternoon will give low prices this weekend. In addition, the hydro inflow is increasing, especially on Sunday and Monday," an analyst at Point Carbon said.

High wind power output in Germany, rising from 5,700 MW today to 8,900 MW on Saturday, could lead to power imports to the Nordic market, he added.

Wind output in Denmark and Sweden was seen increasing by 800-1,100 MW on Saturday from Friday, while hydro inflows, mainly from the snow melt, were to rise by 4,200 MW on Sunday.

Point Carbon expects the spot price for Monday to come at 26 euros/MWh. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Henning Gloystein)