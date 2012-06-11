* Front-month Brent crude back above $100/barrel
* Oskarshamn 3 nuclear reactor back at full capacity
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, June 11 Nordic benchmark forward power
prices rose slightly on Monday as a drier weather forecast
spurred expectations of lower hydro reserves and after oil
prices rebounded on a euro zone decision to help Spanish banks.
The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours)
delivery was trading at 27.80 euros per MWh at 1230 CET (1030
GMT), up 5 euro cents from Friday's close.
"The weather forecast is a bit on the drier side, and prices
also are impacted by rebounding oil," a Denmark-based utility
trader said.
The latest weather forecast from Sweden's Meteorological and
Hydrological Institute showed drier and warmer weather expected
next week, with temperatures one degree above normal.
The Nordic power markets are 50 percent reliant on hydro
generation so dry weather reduces the capacity outlook in the
region.
Further out on the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload
delivery in 2013 were stable at 36.50 euros per MWh on
Monday afternoon after rising to 36.80 euros in the morning on
crude oil's rebound.
Front-month Brent crude prices rose more than $2 and
were back above $100 a barrel after euro zone agreed on the
weekend to help Spain's battered banks.
The Nordic system price for Tuesday came at 26.8 euros per
MWh, less than expected by the market.
Traders said that trading activity had been low.
"Trading volumes are quite low, and it seems that we are
already in the summer season," one trader said.
Trading activity during the summer tends to be low as power
demand wanes during the warm summer months and many traders go
on holiday.
OUTAGES
The import capacity from Russia to Finland is scheduled to
be down by 200 megawatts from a total 1,460 MW at 0600 CET (0400
GMT) on Tuesday, according to Point Carbon.
However, actual power imports from Russia have been
significantly lower than the available capacity since mid-May,
below 500 MW.
"The details are not completely clear, but this is most
likely related to higher power prices in Russia," an analyst at
Point Carbon said, meaning that Russian suppliers are not
willing to export as much to Finland but instead prefer to sell
their electricity domestically.
Sweden's 1,400 MW reactor Oskarshamn 3, the biggest in the
Nordic countries, was back in full production, its output up by
around 300 MW compared with Friday.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein
and Jason Neely)