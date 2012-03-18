STOCKHOLM, March 18 Norway's postal services
group Posten Norge is courting its Swedish-Danish counterpart
Post Nord with an eye to bringing about a merger between the two
state-owned companies, a Swedish business daily reported on
Sunday.
Posten Norge and Post Nord have held meetings to strengthen
ties in recent months, Dagens Industri said in an advance copy
of its Monday edition made available on its website, citing
several unidentified sources.
The two companies would merge to cut costs in a market
experiencing dwindling revenues in the face of competition from
email and other communication over the Internet.
A condition for a deal would be Posten Norge selling or
shutting its postal operations in Sweden, operating under the
name Bring Citymail, the newspaper said.
Post Nord was formed through the merger of Sweden's Posten
and Post Denmark in 2009 and employs around 40,000 people. The
Swedish government owns 60 percent of the group and Denmark 40
percent. Posten Norge employs about 20,000 people.
