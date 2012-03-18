STOCKHOLM, March 18 Norway's postal services group Posten Norge is courting its Swedish-Danish counterpart Post Nord with an eye to bringing about a merger between the two state-owned companies, a Swedish business daily reported on Sunday.

Posten Norge and Post Nord have held meetings to strengthen ties in recent months, Dagens Industri said in an advance copy of its Monday edition made available on its website, citing several unidentified sources.

The two companies would merge to cut costs in a market experiencing dwindling revenues in the face of competition from email and other communication over the Internet.

A condition for a deal would be Posten Norge selling or shutting its postal operations in Sweden, operating under the name Bring Citymail, the newspaper said.

Post Nord was formed through the merger of Sweden's Posten and Post Denmark in 2009 and employs around 40,000 people. The Swedish government owns 60 percent of the group and Denmark 40 percent. Posten Norge employs about 20,000 people. (Writing by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Dale Hudson)