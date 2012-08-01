(Fixes typo in headline)

OSLO Aug 1 The power transmission system operators (TSOs) of Lithuania and Estonia have each purchased a 2 percent stake in power exchange Nord Pool Spot for undisclosed sums, the firm said on Wednesday.

The move follows the decision by the two Baltic states a few years ago to join the Nordic power market, which has gradually expanded from Norway to Sweden, Finland and Denmark after its launch in the mid-1990s.

Lithuania TSO Litgrid and Nord Pool Spot signed the deal to integrate into the Nordic power market in March 2012, and Estonia did so a few years ago.

The TSO of Latvia, the third Baltic state, will have the option to buy a 2 percent stake at a later stage, Nord Pool said in a statement.

Once all three Baltic TSOs become shareholders, Norwegian Statnett and Swedish Svenska Kraftnat will each hold 28.2 percent of Nord Pool Spot while Danish Energinet.dk and Finnish Fingrid will each have 18.8 percent.

Estonia, which has a power interconnection to Finland, became a separate price area of Nord Pool in 2010.

Lithuania joined the Nordic market in June 2010, but remains an isolated price area, with no direct links to the Nordic countries. It plans to build one with Sweden by 2015.

The less-industrialised Baltic states' annual power consumption stands at about 25 terawatt-hours (TWh) compared to about 380 TWh in the Nordic countries, but it is expected to grow as economies recover from deep recession in 2009. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)