By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, April 28 Sweden's Vattenfall and Norway's Statkraft reported higher first-quarter earnings on Thursday, helped by higher hydropower output, while fossil-fuel dependent Finnish Fortum's profit fell.

Vattenfall's underlying operating profit (EBIT) rose 5 percent to 8.1 billion Swedish crowns from the same quarter a year ago, while Statkraft's was up by 6.2 percent to 3.4 billion Norwegian crowns.

Meanwhile, Finnish Fortum, which generates more than half of its electricity from coal and gas, saw its comparable operating profit fall 20 percent to 275 million euros, dragged down by its operation in Russia and Nordic power segment.

Statkraft, which generated 86 percent of electricity in the first quarter from hydropower, said its production reached a quarterly record of 19.4 TWh.

"The increased hydropower production in Norway and Sweden more than counterbalanced the effect of lower prices in the corresponding period last year," Statkraft said.

The company increased output to gain from higher prices during winter, when more electricity is used for heating.

Power demand in the Nordic countries rose by 6.4 percent to 117 TWh in the first-quarter from the same period a year ago, Finnish transmission system operator Fingrid said.

Nordic spot power prices, however, fell about 15 percent down to 24 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) in the first quarter from the same period a year ago.

Such low prices makes output from Vattenfall's nuclear power reactors in Sweden unprofitable, the company said, calling the government to abolish a nuclear tax of about 7 euros/MWh.

"One would have thought that Nordic prices would have struck rock bottom, but they haven't," Vattenfall's Chief Financial Officer Ingrid Bonde said.

Vattenfall is also under pressure from low power prices in Germany, where it is selling its lignite power plants to reduce its exposure to energy-only production and reduce carbon emissions.

The Swedish state-owned utility generates about 49 percent of its electricity from fossil fuels.

Fortum said the main factor behind the fall in its quarterly earnings was low wholesale power prices.

Fingrid said persistently low prices in Finland and the neighbouring countries will hamper market-based investments and lead many current production plants to close down prematurely (Editing by Alexander Smith)