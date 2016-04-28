* Vattenfall Q1 operating profit up 5 pct y/y
* Statkraft Q1 operating profit up 6.2 pct y/y
* Statkraft reports record quarterly production
* Fortum Q1 operating profit down 20 pct y/y
* More power plant shutdowns expected due to low prices
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, April 28 Sweden's Vattenfall and
Norway's Statkraft reported higher first-quarter
earnings on Thursday, helped by higher hydropower output, while
fossil-fuel dependent Finnish Fortum's profit fell.
Vattenfall's underlying operating profit (EBIT) rose 5
percent to 8.1 billion Swedish crowns from the same quarter a
year ago, while Statkraft's was up by 6.2 percent to 3.4 billion
Norwegian crowns.
Meanwhile, Finnish Fortum, which generates more than half of
its electricity from coal and gas, saw its comparable operating
profit fall 20 percent to 275 million euros, dragged down by its
operation in Russia and Nordic power segment.
Statkraft, which generated 86 percent of electricity in the
first quarter from hydropower, said its production reached a
quarterly record of 19.4 TWh.
"The increased hydropower production in Norway and Sweden
more than counterbalanced the effect of lower prices in the
corresponding period last year," Statkraft said.
The company increased output to gain from higher prices
during winter, when more electricity is used for heating.
Power demand in the Nordic countries rose by 6.4 percent to
117 TWh in the first-quarter from the same period a year ago,
Finnish transmission system operator Fingrid said.
Nordic spot power prices, however, fell about 15 percent
down to 24 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) in the first quarter
from the same period a year ago.
Such low prices makes output from Vattenfall's nuclear power
reactors in Sweden unprofitable, the company said, calling the
government to abolish a nuclear tax of about 7
euros/MWh.
"One would have thought that Nordic prices would have struck
rock bottom, but they haven't," Vattenfall's Chief Financial
Officer Ingrid Bonde said.
Vattenfall is also under pressure from low power prices in
Germany, where it is selling its lignite power plants to reduce
its exposure to energy-only production and reduce carbon
emissions.
The Swedish state-owned utility generates about 49 percent
of its electricity from fossil fuels.
Fortum said the main factor behind the fall in its quarterly
earnings was low wholesale power prices.
Fingrid said persistently low prices in Finland and the
neighbouring countries will hamper market-based investments and
lead many current production plants to close down prematurely
(Editing by Alexander Smith)