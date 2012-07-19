* Nordic water reserves above last year, long-term medium

* Spot prices fall under 10 euros/MWh

* Analysts see wet weather impacting winter prices

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, July 19 An abnormally wet start to the summer has pushed Nordic hydro power capacities to near record highs, and traders said this will keep power prices low for the rest of the year.

The wet weather has already pushed Nordic spot power prices below 10 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), some 35 euros below levels seen in continental Europe, as hydro reserves hovered well above the long-term average.

The Nordic power market is 50 percent dependent on hydro power capacity so rainfalls have a large impact on wholesale power prices in the region.

Analysts said that the unusually high water reserves are an early indicator that power prices are likely to remain relatively low as there is ample supply to deal even with a cold winter that would see a surge in heating demand.

Point Carbon analysts said they expected average Nordic spot power prices for August and September to range between 14.2 and 19.5 euros per MWh, and that the current high hydro reservoirs could also mean low prices in winter.

Hydro reserves and power prices are usually negatively correlated since high water reserves increase the available capacity and therefore put downward pressure on electricity prices.

"We might have some high peak demand (0800 to 2000 local time) prices during periods of extreme cold, like we saw last winter, but we will most likely not see any shortage of energy," said Point Carbon's Lars Olav Fosse.

WATER RESERVOIRS 80 PERCENT FULL

The average fill level in Norwegian hydro power reservoirs rose to almost 80 percent last week, while Swedish reservoirs were filled by an average of nearly 85 percent, well above the levels recorded last year, data from the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) and Svensk Energi showed this week.

The hydro balance, which includes the total amount of water in reservoirs and estimated amounts of snow across Nordic countries, was 18 terrawatt-hours (TWh) above normal in mid-July, while it was 10 TWh below normal a year ago, analysts at Point Carbon said.

Despite these high water reservoir levels, power prices for delivery in autumn and winter have yet to react.

The fourth-quarter contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading around 37.50 euros a MWh on Thursday, some six euros a MWh above the lowest level reached last winter.

Whether prices drop even further in this winter season will depend on rain levels later this summer and in autumn.

"The market does not expect to see similar low levels of prices this winter," said Magnus Reitersjo, a trader at Swedish power company Bixia, and added that current prices above 37 euros a MWh were appropriate.

"In the fourth-quarter last year we had both a tremendous increase in hydro balance and a mild winter, and if we get the (precipitation) levels normalized in August and September, there will not be such downward price pressure this year," Reitersjo added.

The latest weather forecasts, however, show more rain clouds on the horizon.

"I think the rest of the summer will remain rather unsettled and cool with only brief drier and warmer periods in the Nordic area," Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Point Carbon, said.

"Whether Nordic prices will drop as low as they did last year is not clear, but it is fairly safe to say that it has rained enough already this summer to keep a lid on prices going forward," a Nordic energy trader based in Oslo said. (Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in London; editing by Keiron Henderson)