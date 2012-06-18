OSLO, June 18 Sweden's Ringhals-2 nuclear reactor was shut down on Monday afternoon due to oil leakage from a transformer, the plant said in a message to the Nordic power exchange.

The 865-megawatt (MW) pressurized water reactor is one of the four reactors at the plant, 70 percent owned by Swedish state energy group Vattenfall and 30 percent by Germany's utility E.ON.

With total installed capacity of 3,700 MW, Ringhals plant south of Gothenburg is the largest in Sweden, and generates about one-fifth of the country's power consumption.

Sweden produces 40 percent of its energy via nuclear power. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Marguerita Choy)