By Ole Mikkelsen and Stine Jacobsen
COPENHAGEN, Oct 2 Maersk Line, the world's
biggest container shipping company, sees no quick fix for
overcapacity in the industry that will continue for at least the
next five years.
"We will without doubt in five years time from now have an
industry with plentiful capacity," Maersk Line Chief Executive
Soren Skou told the Reuters Nordic Investment Summit on
Wednesday. "We can not create demand by lower prices. It is more
important to remove capacity," Skou said.
Maersk Line, part of oil and shipping group AP
Moeller-Maersk Group, is a bellwether of global
trade as its ships make up 15 percent of world container
shipping capacity.
The shipping industry has been battling overcapacity since
the financial crisis because new vessels ordered before the
downturn have flooded the market.
When the economic crisis hit in 2008, global trade and
shipping companies' orders for new vessels were as much as 50
percent of the existing fleet.
The overcapacity has driven spot rates on the main routes
between Asia and Northern Europe to loss-making
levels.
To cope with the tough market conditions, the group managed
to reduce total costs per container by 12.7 percent in the
second quarter from a year earlier.
Before the crisis, Maersk Line and other container shipping
companies had growth in demand for sea-borne containers of more
than 10 percent a year. But those days will not return, Skou
said.
"Growth in the container industry in the future is more
related to global economic growth," he said. He said he expected
global demand for sea-borne containers to increase two-three
percent in 2013.
Parent A.P. Moller-Maersk Group's lowered a near-term
profitability target (return on invested capital) for Maersk
Line to 8.5 percent per year from 10 percent at the group's
capital markets day last week. The long-term profitability
target for the container business was held at 10 percent.
