* Finnish Alekstra aims to launch global telco ops in 2014
* Swedish Rebtel has 17 mln clients, sees 2012 sales $85 mln
* Danish Interfone cuts international calls, roaming fees
* Interfone, Alekstra to seek further funding
By Tarmo Virki
HELSINKI, June 7 Europe's traditional phone
companies, already under pressure from cheap internet-based
services like Skype, are about to face more competition from a
group of Nordic start-ups that will offer low-cost mobile calls
and other services.
These newcomers are following in the footsteps of Skype,
also founded in Scandinavia, which has already had a big impact
on the $628 billion global telephony market.
Skype, bought by Microsoft for $8.5 billion, now
controls 25 percent of volume in international telephony,
showing the level of demand for cheaper long-distance calls.
The growth of Skype's mostly free and internet-based calling
service has eaten into the profits traditional phone providers
make from long-distance calls, even though they provide the
infrastructure that connects them.
The Nordic start-ups aim to capitalise on the demand for
cheaper calls, with some focusing on low-cost alternatives to
roaming and international calls in particular.
"Due to Skype's Scandinavian background there has been in
the region a lot of focus on services that can help callers to
save money," said John Strand, founder of Copenhagen-based
telecoms consultancy Strand Consult.
Finnish-based Alekstra plans to launch a global service in
2014 focusing on corporate clients, while Danish group Interfone
has just launched an international calling service.
Sweden's Rebtel has already signed up 17 million users for
its calling a pp.
Rebtel's Chief Executive Andreas Bernstrom said companies
like his could be a friend as well as a foe for telecom
operators as they create additional traffic on some operators'
networks, a lt hough their consumer businesses often lose clients.
Rebtel combines internet calls with traditional calling and
offers free calls between Rebtel users, but charges for calls
outside its network. It is already profitable and is aiming for
$85 million in revenue this year.
"Operators are in a state of transition where their old cash
cows of messaging and voice are drying up," Bernstrom said.
TeliaSonera, the Nordic region's biggest
traditional phone carrier, plans to charge consumers extra fees
to use internet calling apps on their phones. It remains to be
seen if customers will put up with them and also if the charges
will upset regulators.
The Netherlands last year banned telecoms providers from
charging extra for internet services such as Skype or WhatsApp,
a free mobile texting service, after Dutch carrier KPN
tried to charge customers more for using them.
KPN reported a sharp fall in its first quarter profits in
its home market this year due largely to smartphone users
increasingly turning to free forms of communication such as
Facebook, Twitter and instant messaging.
Others such as Telefonica and France Telecom
aren't fighting the technology change but are adjusting
their tariffs and offers instead to charge for mobile data and
not voice, so as to reduce the incentives for using free
messaging apps.
Telefonica is even developing its own Skype clone, dubbed
"Tu Me", that launched for the iPhone in May.
ROAMING FEES
While Rebtel has focused on consumer clients, Alekstra is
betting on corporate customers, offering them software to find
billing errors - which can run to hundreds of thousands of euros
- as well as savings opportunities from current phone bills.
Alekstra plans to step up its challenge to traditional
operators in 2014 by launching a mobile virtual network
business, offering services without roaming fees in key markets.
Before its launch, it aims to raise some tens of millions of
euros from venture capital firms.
As a virtual operator, it will rent airtime from existing
networks, but the investment needed is a fraction of what global
incumbents like Vodafone or Telefonica have
invested in building out networks from scratch.
Jani Puroranta, head of Alekstra's Finnish operations, said
existing clients should help to jump-start the business.
"To start operator-business you need a quick ramp. Direct
sales to existing customers can get us close to breakeven,"
Puroranta said.
Denmark's Interfone is using a chip-related invention to
build its new phone business. I nterfone's chip can be placed on
any operator's SIM-card and is activated when consumers make
international calls or travel abroad.
Interfone says its technology offers consumers 20-97 percent
in savings, with cost cuts larger in most of northern Europe and
soon in much of Asia, where the firm has its own gateways to
route its traffic.
Chief Executive Jorn Kanst Husted said the firm - which is
owned by founders, management and some local investors - would
seek further capital to expand the business.
"Based on the overwhelming market interest, it is very
likely that further funding will be required," Husted told
Reuters.