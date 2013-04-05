STOCKHOLM, April 5 Private equity firm Nordic
Capital said on Friday its Fund VIII had struck a deal to buy
Danish logistics company Unifeeder from Montagu Private Equity
for an undisclosed price.
Unifeeder has northern Europe's biggest feeder and short sea
network for container transport and handled almost 2 million
container units last year, Nordic Capital said in a statement.
"Nordic Capital sees an attractive platform for further and
accelerated organic and acquisitive growth," said Lars Terney, a
partner at NC Advisory A/S, an advisor to the Nordic Capital
funds. "There is excellent expansion potential within both the
feeder and short sea business in current and new geographies."
Nordic Capital said it had been advised by Citigroup and
UniCredit in the transaction, which is subject to approval by
competition authorities, while Montagu was advised by Canaccord
Genuity.