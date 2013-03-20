* West African crude replacing Iranian shipments to India,
China
* Shippers can earn more on longer routes - Nordic American
CEO
* Nordic American seeks to preserve dividend payouts
By Krishna N Das
March 20 Oil tanker owners are cushioning the
impact of Iranian trade restrictions by shipping crude over
greater distances to some of Asia's biggest economies, the
founder of Nordic American Tankers Ltd said on
Wednesday.
Chief Executive Herbjorn Hansson said Western sanctions on
doing business with Iran had led to an increase in oil shipments
from West African countries to energy-hungry China and India
-longer routes that generate bigger revenues for shipping firms.
Tanker demand is expressed in "ton-miles", the amount of oil
transported in tankers multiplied by the distance over which the
oil is moved.
"It takes more (ton-miles) to ship oil from West Africa to
China than from Iran to China," Hansson said in an interview. "I
would not overestimate the impact of the sanctions on Iran."
Western sanctions were introduced last year to choke off
funding for Iran's nuclear program. As part of these sanctions,
the United States requires buyers of Iranian crude oil to reduce
imports or face exclusion from the U.S. financial system.
India, the second-largest buyer of Iranian crude, is set to
halt all crude imports from the Islamic republic because
insurance companies have said they would no longer cover the
refineries that process this oil.
Industry sources say China, the biggest buyer of Iranian
crude, is expected to cut imports by up to 10 percent this year,
following a 21 percent drop in 2012 due to a contract dispute
and shipping problems caused by the sanctions.
"They need to find oil from other places," Norwegian-born
Hansson, 65, told Reuters by telephone from Oslo. Along with his
family, he owns 5.7 percent of Bermuda-based Nordic American.
The company's 20 tankers are moving largely between China
and India and Angola, Nigeria and the Middle East, Hansson said.
Asian oil imports from oil-producing countries in West
Africa are expected to rise slightly to 1.68 million barrels per
day in March from the previous month, according to data based on
traders' ship tracking compiled by Reuters.
62 QUARTERS OF DIVIDENDS
Nordic American's shares have risen 14 percent this year,
closing at $9.98 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday,
compared with an 8 percent gain in the Thomson Reuters United
States Oil & Gas Transportation Services Index.
The company is one of few in the shipping industry to have
paid dividends throughout a period of escalating costs and low
freight rates. It has paid a dividend for 62 consecutive
quarters and Hansson said he was "hopeful" of keeping this up.
An oversupply of ships, the result of a spending spree by
owners in the years before economies worldwide hit the rocks,
has sent rates tumbling and cut into profitability. But Hansson
said he saw "some positive signs on the horizon".
"The potential of the Far East has been underestimated," he
said, citing relatively low per capita oil consumption in China
versus the United States.
Whatever happens, Hansson - an avid reader of Scandinavian
crime novels - said his company would observe international
trade rules and would not pursue lucrative but risky rates on
offer to ship goods not subject to sanctions into Iran.
Asked about a risk factor included in the company's annual
filing with U.S. regulators, which said that, from time to time,
its vessels call on ports in countries subject to restrictions,
Hansson said this "almost never happens".
The filing, dated March 19, also stated that Nordic American
did not do any business last year with Cuba, Syria or Iran.
"In the last two years, we may have been to Iran one time,
but we never infringe rules," he said.
Rival Capital Product Partners LP said in a filing
in February that its ships docked 10 times at Iranian ports last
year out of 800 total calls worldwide. (link.reuters.com/gys76t)
The ships were sub-let by a company that hired them from
Capital Product. The vessels making these port calls were
transporting either vegetable oils or molasses, which are not
subject to sanctions, the company said in the filing.
(Editing by Robin Paxton)