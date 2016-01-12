* Housing shortage limits growth in Swedish capital
* Decades of political inertia hurts Swedish home rental
market
* Overcrowding weighs on school results of immigrant
children
By Daniel Dickson and Violette Goarant
STOCKHOLM, Jan 12 Despite its robust economic
growth, Sweden is facing a housing shortage that affects rich
and poor alike; immigrants are sometimes living five to a room
and employees in the booming tech sector have also struggled to
find suitable accommodation.
A housing shortage has sharply pushed up property prices in
Sweden as well as in Norway and inflated Nordic household debt
to the highest levels in the OECD. There are fears that a
housing bubble could endanger financial stability in the region.
With more than a million refugees arriving in Europe over
the last year, Sweden has struggled to reconcile one of the
fastest growing populations in the European Union with some of
the highest construction costs.
Many are paying the price.
"If I needed to go to the toilet in the morning, I would
have to wake up one hour earlier for my turn," said Jean, 48,
who fled Syria three years ago. He moved with his wife and five
children from one crowded apartment to another, sometimes
sleeping 10 in two bedrooms, before finding a permanent flat
close to Stockholm.
A report from Sweden's National Board of Housing, Building
and Planning said housing issues were harming integration of
immigrants, worsening school results, leading to higher rates of
crime and health issues like respiratory problems.
The lack of housing is also putting off businesses.
In Stockholm, where a one-bedroom "basement flat" with
almost no natural light is on the market for 7.5 million crowns
($880,000) and black market rental contracts cost hundreds of
thousands, the housing market was too much for German start-up
Cuponation, an Internet company that helps consumers find
discounted goods.
EXCEPTIONAL HOUSING SHORTAGE
Cuponation wanted to move its Nordic operations from Munich
to Stockholm, joining music streaming company Spotify and
payments firm Klarna which are both headquartered there.
"Stockholm was always the plan ... Stockholm is a huge and
great startup city with a great startup community," said
Cuponation's Nordic spokesman Lukas Ohlsson.
But around 30 people who would have moved will instead stay
at the headquarters in Germany, Ohlsson said. "The housing
situation is the main reason," he added.
Housing shortages are a problem in much of Europe. Germany
is feeling the effects of the scaling back of public investments
in social housing and scrapped tax incentives have created a
shortfall in construction.
With around 300,000 building approvals granted in 2015
versus an estimated need for more than 400,000 flats per year,
the German government is planning to re-introduce some tax
incentives and is doubling funds for social housing.
In Sweden, residential construction has lagged population
growth for decades. "We do have an exceptional housing
shortage", Housing Minister Mehmet Kaplan said.
The centre-left Swedish government plans to spend an
additional 6 billion crowns next year on boosting construction
while building regulations - which allow appeals of zoning plans
that can cause delays of as much as 10 years - are to be
simplified, he said.
Sweden, with a population of 10 million, needs to build
nearly 500,000 homes by 2020, said Kurt Eliasson, head of the
Swedish Association of Public Housing Companies.
Eurostat data shows Sweden has the EU's highest construction
costs, topped only by EU outsiders Norway and Switzerland.
LACK OF SOCIAL HOUSING
The absence of social housing for people with low incomes
represented another problem, Eliasson said. "We are an exception
in relation to other European countries," he said.
A regulated market where rents are decided in negotiations
or by courts rather than supply and demand means there is little
incentive for construction. The wait in Stockholm's public queue
for a rental in the inner city averages 13 years.
This has fuelled a black market where a rental contract in
central Stockholm typically costs 200,000 crowns ($23,500) per
room to buy, a newspaper report showed.
Organised crime is expanding in the market, said Kristian
Halldin, analyst at Stockholm's police intelligence unit. He
wrote a report on the issue after several killings last year
where victims were involved in illegal rental contract trades.
For owner-occupied housing, Swedish prices have doubled in
the past decade, inflating what many see as a bubble. Up 13
percent in the second quarter of 2015 from the previous year,
house prices have risen at the fastest pace in Europe, Eurostat
data showed.
Policy-makers in Sweden and Norway fear excessive lending
linked to the rise in house prices spell risks for the economies
as well as for individual households, possibly spilling over to
neighbouring Denmark and Finland.
Measures to handle the issues are urgent, said Sweden's
Central Bank Governor Stefan Ingves. "The problems in the
housing market are basically getting worse because we haven't
really shown in Sweden the ability to deal with these questions
properly," he said last month.
($1 = 8.5220 Swedish crowns)
