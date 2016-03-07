The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

WARTSILA

The Finnish industrial engine maker said an internal audit had revealed deviations, on average of 1 percent of fuel consumption, in a limited number of fuel consumption tests of marine engines, adding these actions were "in dire violation of corporate policies."

HUSQVARNA

Business daily Dagens Industri recommended buying shares in the Swedish outdoor equipment maker, saying the market is underestimating the future impact of profitability improvement measures. The paper set a one-year target price of 73 crowns per share, 33 percent above its 54.75 crowns closing price on Friday.

