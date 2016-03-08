The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Tuesday:
SAS
The Scandinavian airline is due to report fiscal first
quarter results and February traffic figures at 0700 GMT. It is
seen narrowing its losses in the quarter from a year earlier.
REZIDOR
Sweden's Rezidor Hotel Group said late on Wednesday it had
agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in start-up budget hotel chain
Prizeotel for 14.7 million euros ($16.2 million) and had rights
to buy the remaining stake in four years.
