The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
NORSKE SKOG
The Norwegian aper maker has set a deadline for GMT 1200 on
Friday for bondholders to accept an exchange offer in 2016 and
2017 bonds. The company's approval for the 2017 bonds is now
above 75 percent, while only 40 percent of 2016 holders have
accepted exchange offer. The firm needs 90 percent acceptance in
the 2016 bonds.
SKF
The Swedish company said after the close of the market in
Stockholm that it had been informed Peugeot S.A. had initiated a
lawsuit against it and other bearings makers that were part of a
2014 settlement decision by the European Commission for
violation of competition rules.
SKF said it was unable to determine the amount of damages,
if any, were it to be found liable. Rival Schaeffler made 230
million euros in provisions to cover potential damages claims
related to a European antitrust lawsuit in December.
SCHIBSTED
The Swedish Competition Authority said late on Wednesday it
would begin an in-depth review of Norwegian Schibsted's
acquisition of online real estate web portal Hemnet, saying
preliminary indications showed it may curtail competition.
Schibsted said in December it had signed an agreement to buy
80 percent of Hemnet.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)