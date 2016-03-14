The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Monday:
TELIASONERA
British fund Zegona has made the highest offer to buy
Spanish budget mobile operator Yoigo from Sweden's TeliaSonera,
a source familiar with the situation said on Saturday.
For more on the company, click on
NORSKE SKOG
The Norwegian paper maker said late on Friday it was
extending a deadline for bond holders to accept an exchange
offer in 2016 and 2017 bonds until noon March 21. The previous
deadline expired on Friday. So far, the company has secured
about 40 percent approval for the 2016 bond, while it needs 90
percent.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)