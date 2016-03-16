The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer said on Wednesday it aims to increase return on invested capital (ROIC) in coming years from the 8 to 9 percent level it has maintained since 2008. It also said Russia remains an important market for the company.

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest U.S. categories of white goods (AHAM 6) rose 11.7 percent year-on-year in February, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed, Swedish news agency Direkt reported. Sweden's Electrolux is one of the biggest home appliances makers in North America.

HOLMEN

The Swedish forestry firm said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell a newsprint mill in Spain to International Paper as it increases focus on speciality paper. Holmen's first-quarter operating profit will be negatively impacted by 300 million Swedish crowns ($36 million).

KONECRANES

China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd has raised its bid for U.S. crane maker Terex Corp , according to people familiar with the matter, as it challenges Terex's merger with Finland's Konecranes.

ELISA

The Finnish telecoms operator said on Wednesday it was extending the offer period in a bid for smaller rival Anvia until March 24. Elisa, the owner currently of about a third of Anvia, opposes against plans to list Anvia. .

($1 = 8.3399 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)