CARLSBERG
The Danish brewer said on Wednesday it aims to increase
return on invested capital (ROIC) in coming years from the 8 to
9 percent level it has maintained since 2008. It also said
Russia remains an important market for the company.
ELECTROLUX
Deliveries of the six biggest U.S. categories of white goods
(AHAM 6) rose 11.7 percent year-on-year in February, data from
industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers
showed, Swedish news agency Direkt reported. Sweden's Electrolux
is one of the biggest home appliances makers in North America.
HOLMEN
The Swedish forestry firm said on Wednesday it had agreed to
sell a newsprint mill in Spain to International Paper as
it increases focus on speciality paper. Holmen's first-quarter
operating profit will be negatively impacted by 300 million
Swedish crowns ($36 million).
KONECRANES
China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd
has raised its bid for U.S. crane maker Terex Corp
, according to people familiar with the matter, as it
challenges Terex's merger with Finland's Konecranes.
ELISA
The Finnish telecoms operator said on Wednesday it was
extending the offer period in a bid for smaller rival Anvia
until March 24. Elisa, the owner currently of about a third of
Anvia, opposes against plans to list Anvia.
($1 = 8.3399 Swedish crowns)
