The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

KONECRANES

The Finnish crane maker said it will continue to pursue its proposed merger with U.S. Terex despite an increased rival bid from China's Zoomlion.

Terex shares jumped on Wednesday after it announced it had received a revised non-binding bid from Zoomlion to buy the company for $31 per share.

"Konecranes continues to believe that the merger of equals with Terex represents a highly compelling opportunity for both companies and their shareholders," Konecranes said in a statement.

Terex board will pursue negotiations to check whether it can obtain a binding proposal from Zoomlion, although it has not changed its recommendation in support of the proposed merger with Konecranes.

For more on the company, click on

VENUE RETAIL GROUP

The Swedish accessories and shoes retailer announced new financial targets, issue of new shares, a new strategy and a savings package including the closure of 35 stores in order to increase profitability.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)