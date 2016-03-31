The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
SCHIBSTED
Hip-hop star Jay-Z, who last year bought Sweden's Aspiro and
its Tidal music streaming service for $54 million, has notified
several former owners that it will demand compensation linked to
a discrepancy in the number of subscribers, financial daily
Dagens Naeringsliv reported.
Aspiro's former top owner, Norwegian publisher Schibsted, is
among the companies that has received written warning, the paper
said. Schibsted, which reported a sales gain of about 200
million Norwegian crowns ($24.06 million) from the transaction,
rejected the claim.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The world's third largest port operator APM Terminals, a
unit of Denmark's shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk,
said it will invest 758 million euros ($858.3 million) in a new
transhipment terminal in Tangier, Morocco, that will be the
first automated terminal in Africa.
