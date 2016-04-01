The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Friday:
TELENOR
Hong-Kong-based Hutchison may be in talks to buy a
large stake in Amsterdam-based telecoms firm Vimpelcom,
the Russian newspaper Vedomosti reported late on Thursday,
citing two anonymous sources the paper spoke to in early March.
According to the report, Hutchison may buy the 56-percent
stake in Vimpelcom held by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's
LetterOne investment vehicle and the 33-percent stake by
Norway's Telenor.
LetterOne and Vimpelcom declined to comment.
Telenor was not immediately available for comment. A company
spokesman told the Norwegian daily Dagens Naeringsliv it did not
comment market rumours.
For more on the company, click on
SWEDBANK
Investor advisor Institutional Shareholder Service (ISS) has
recommended Swedbank shareholders not to clear former CEO
Michael Wolf and outgoing Chairman Anders Sundstrom of
responsibility for 2015, Swedish daily Dagens Industri reported.
Top shareholders said this week they would replace Sundstrom
as chairman, following weeks of management upheaval which has
included the firing of Wolf, and a decision by Swedish
regulators to launch an investigation of the bank.
For more on the company, click
ERICSSON
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said revenue at its
carrier business, which competes with Sweden's Ericsson, rose
21.4 percent in 2015 on strong demand for 4G telecommunication
equipment as the Chinese group posted its biggest annual revenue
growth since 2008.
For more on the company, click
VESTAS
The Danish wind turbine maker said overnight it had received
three new orders: a 200 megawatt (MW) contract in the United
States and 48 MW and 27 MW orders in China and Spain
respectively.
For more on the company, click
SWEDISH INDUSTRIALS
Sweden's main industrial unions and employers said late on
Thursday they had reached a one-year deal that will give workers
pay rises of 2.2 percent. The agreement covers around 600,000
workers and is a bellwether for wage-setting
nationally.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)