BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
HENNES & MAURITZ
The Swedish fashion retailer posted on Wednesday a fiscal first-quarter pretax profit which was down almost as much as the market expected, while preliminary March sales grew 2 percent in local currencies.
NORWEGIAN AIR
The budget airliner flew 2.2 million passengers in March, a growth of 27 percent year over year while the load factor was up 3.7 percentage points to 87.9 percent.
BANG & OLUFSEN
The Danish consumer electronics company swung to an operating profit in the third quarter and said it expected 2015/16 operating profit before costs previously allocated to automotive and restructuring costs to be slightly below break-even.
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.