The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
KONECRANES
China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co
Ltd is seeking to provide assurances to U.S. crane
maker Terex Corp over its $3.4 billion offer, after
reaching broad agreement on price, sources told Reuters.
Terex has an existing merger agreement with Finland's
Konecranes, which has said it will continue to pursue
a merger despite the rival bid.
For more on the company,
CHR HANSEN
The Danish food ingredients maker posted second-quarter
operating profit before special items above expectations on
Thursday and kept its full-year outlook for an EBIT margin above
last year's level.
For more on the company, click on
STOLT-NIELSEN
The Norwegian shipping firm posted forecast-beating earnings
for the first quarter as margins rose despite lower than
expected revenues.
The company's key Stolt Tankers unit expects the second
quarter, and possibly the third, to look much like the first.
For more on the company, click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)