The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Monday:
DNB
The Norwegian bank is expected to present a report on Monday
to detail how it helped customers set up offshore companies in a
scheme revealed by the Panama Papers document leak, daily
Dagsavisen said.
TELENOR
The Norwegian telecoms firm is seeking to sell its India
business but has so far been unable to find a buyer, The
Economic Times of India reported. (bit.ly/1RNFn5W)
