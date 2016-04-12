The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

DNO

The Norwegian oil firm has received a $20 million from the Kurdistan Regional Government for export sales in March from the Tawke oilfield in northern Iraq.

TRYG

The Nordic region's second-biggest general insurer reported first-quarter pretax profit above expectations on Tuesday thanks to mild weather and fewer costs.

CHR. HANSEN

The Danish food ingredient maker lifted its long-term financial ambitions to an organic growth of between 8 percent and 10 percent each year until 2019/20 from between 7 percent and 10 percent previously.

KINNEVIK

The investment firm said it had agreed to sell a 3.8-percent stake in Lazada for $57 million to Alibaba Group Holding Limited which has taken a controlling stake in the online shopping platform in South East Asia.

Kinnevik, which retains a 3.6-percent stake, said the transaction implies a 537 million Swedish crowns ($66.2 million) uplift versus its recorded fair value as at end 2015, and a 555 million gain from Kinnevik's total investment of 502 million.

SECURITAS

The world's second-biggest security services firm said it had agreed to acquire the electronic security company Draht+Schutz in Germany for an enterprise value of 115 million Swedish crowns ($14.2 million).

Draht+Schutz offers design, installation and maintenance of anti-burglary and fire control systems, CCTV, access control and perimeter security systems.

It has annnual sales of around 175 million Swedish crowns.

