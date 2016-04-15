The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Friday:
HENNES & MAURITZ
The Swedish fashion retailer on Friday repeated an earlier
published March sales reading of a 2 percent rise in local
currencies.
Separately, an FSA filing showed H&M's chairman and biggest
owner Stefan Persson had further increased his stake in the
company.
For more on the company, click on
DNB
The election committee of Norway's largest bank is
maintaining its recommendation that the board should be
reelected, despite the Panama Papers revelation that DNB helped
clients set up companies in the Seychelles, committee leader
Elbjoerg Loewer told news agency NTB.
The initial recommendation to reelect the board members was
made before the revelation.
For more on the company, click on
OPERA SOFTWARE
A group of Chinese internet firms have extended their offer
for the Norwegian tech company as they have not yet reached the
required level of acceptances.
For more on the company, click on
NORSK HYDRO
The Norwegian aluminium maker said it has won a tax appeal,
which means it will receive a tax reimbursement and interest of
a total of around 700 million Norwegian crowns ($84.98 million).
For more on the company, click on
KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE
The Norwegian car parts maker said its revenues declined to
258.7 million euros ($291.32 million) in the first quarter, down
11.3 million euros from the same period last year, partly due to
negative currency effects of 5.9 million euros.
For more on the company, click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 8.2377 Norwegian crowns)
($1 = 0.8880 euros)