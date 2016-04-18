The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

MARINE HARVEST

The world's top fish farmer said its first-quarter output reached 97,000 tonnes, beating the company's own forecast of 93,000 tonnes.

The operational EBIT rose to 110 million euros (1.05 billion Norwegian crowns), beating analysts' predicted earnings of 996 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

DNB

The election committee of Norway's largest bank may abandon its recommendation to reelect the board, committee leader Elbjoerg Loewer told TV2.

The initial recommendation to reelect the board was made before the Panama Papers revelation that DNB helped clients set up companies in the Seychelles.

"We'll closely monitor the information that's now emerging and consider whether it has any impact on our recommendation," Loewer said. The annual general meeting is due to be held on April 26.

SCHIBSTED, SELVAAG

Norwegian home builders Selvaag and OBOS are teaming up with real estate agents to launch an online home sales portal that will compete with Schibsted's Finn, financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday it intended to grant long-awaited flying rights to the Norwegian airline's Irish unit.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)