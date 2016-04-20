The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
GENMAB
The Danish biotech company raised its financial guidance for
2016 on Wednesday due to "robust" sales of its blood cancer drug
Darzalex since it was launched in November.
TELIA
The Swedish telecoms operator on Wednesday reported
first-quarter core earnings above expectations, boosted by
higher profitability in Sweden, and slightly raised its 2016
earnings forecast.
HANDELSBANKEN
The Swedish bank reported first-quarter operating profit
below expectations on Wednesday as it took a provision for early
retirement of staff.
