The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

STATOIL

The Norwegian energy firm will expand the capacity of its offshore wind farm portfolio by 50 percent through an investment in a major European project, the company said on Monday. The investment will be presented at a 0930 GMT news conference.

Statoil's current project portfolio has a capacity of 750 megawatt, the company said.

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish engineering group is due to report first-quarter results at 1045 GMT. Core profit is seen down 11 percent in a Reuters poll.

SANDVIK

The Swedish metal-cutting tools and mining equipment firm is due to report first-quarter results at 1130 GMT. Core profit is seen down 23 percent in a Reuters poll.

SSAB

Jefferies raised its recommendation on the Swedish steel firm's shares to "hold" from "underperform".

VOLVO

Societe Generale lowered its recommendation on the Swedish truck maker's shares to "hold" from "buy".

OLAV THON, SCANDIC HOTELS

A strike among 3,500 Norwegian hotel and restaurant workers continued for a second day on Monday following a breakdown of weekend wage negotiations. The strike may escalate unless a solution is found in the coming days.

FINNAIR

Finland's centre-right government is seeking a mandate from parliament to allow it to cut its stake in the Finnair to open the way for alliances and merger deals for the airline, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper said on Sunday.

Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper said the government was planning to scrap a clause obliging the state to hold a majority stake in the carrier, and to put the issue to a vote in parliament. The government declined to comment.

BW OFFSHORE

Petrobras America Inc. has exercised an option to extend the fixed term of its lease contract for FPSO BW Pioneer from the first quarter of 2017 to the first quarter of 2020, Oslo-listed BW said.

BW Offshore will replace parts of the subsea mooring system for the FPSO in the second quarter, which will be partly covered by insurance. The replacement campaign is expected to result in approximately two months of downtime.

HAVFISK

The Norwegian fisheries company reported a smaller-than-expected rise in revenues and operating result before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), as maintenance work had reduced the availability of vessels while adding to costs.

Revenues rose to 270 million Norwegian crowns ($32.77 million) from 247 million in the year-ago quarter, while analysts expected 303 million, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon estimates. EBITDA rose to 95 million from 90 million, below forecasts of 116 million.

