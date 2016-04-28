The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
DNB
The top Norwegian bank expects a sharp rise in lending
losses in 2016, it said on Thursday as it reported first-quarter
earnings down 20 percent year-on-year.
ELECTROLUX
The Swedish home appliance maker reported a bigger than
expected rise in first-quarter operating earnings and raised its
outlook for the U.S. appliances market this year.
NORDEA, SEB, SWEDBANK and
HANDELSBANKEN
All four Swedish major banks are on a list of international
lenders being investigated by New York Department of Financial
Services for possible dealings with Panama law firm Mossack
Fonseca, daily Svenska Dagbladet said.
Nordea told the newspaper it did not comment on its dealings
with authorities. Handelsbanken said it had answered the
questions and had not found any example where the bank helped
customers avoid taxes. SEB's CEO said she did not know about any
investigation and Svenska Dagbladet could not immediately reach
Swedbank for comment.
Reuters reported on the investigation last week. The banks
are not accused of any wrongdoing.
FORTUM
The state-controlled Finnish utility reported its
first-quarter adjusted operating profit declined to 275 million
euros ($312 million) from 343 million euros a year earlier,
slightly ahead of analysts' average expectation of 267 million
in Reuters poll. The company cited low electricity prices.
STOCKMANN
The Finnish fashion and department store chain reported a
first-quarter operating loss, citing seasonal reasons, but said
it was on track for a full-year profit after pulling out of
recession-hit Russian market last year.
It also said it will sell its loss-making mail order
business Hobby Hall to Finnish SGN Group.
SCA
The Swedish hygiene products firm posted a bigger rise than
expected in first-quarter core profit as strong tissue and
diaper sales growth in emerging markets and savings outweighed
higher raw material costs and lower forest products sales.
SKF
Sweden's SKF, the world's top bearings maker, reported a
first-quarter core profit in line with forecasts and said it saw
slightly higher demand in the second quarter compared to the
first three months of the year.
AKER SOLUTIONS
The Norwegian oil services firm posted first-quarter
earnings in line with expectations on Thursday and said outlook
for its core Norwegian market still looks subdued this year amid
the lower crude prices.
FINGERPRINT CARDS
The Swedish biometric firm on Thursday reported operating
profit below expectations and repeated its 2016 sales and
profitability forecasts.
GJENSIDIGE
The Norwegian non-life insurer on Thursday reported first
quarter pre-tax profits above forecasts.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)