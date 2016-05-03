The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

BOLIDEN

The Swedish miner reported a smaller than expected drop in first-quarter profits.

REC SILICON

The Oslo-listed maker of silicon for solar panels will restart parts of the shut Moses Lake production facility in May and the rest in June, it said while reporting revenues and a first-quarter loss in line with forecasts. The company cut its capital expenditure plans and reiterated it will be able to repay debt maturing in 2016.

PGS

The Norwegian seismic surveyor posted first-quarter core operating profit (EBITDA) in line with expectations and cut its 2016 spending outlook, as it said market uncertainty and low earnings visibility is set to continue through this year amid low oil prices.

KVAERNER

The Norwegian maker of oil platforms reported forecast-beating core earnings (EBITDA) as profit margins improved, and said it aims to cut costs further by improving coordination with contractors and suppliers.

ORKLA

The Norwegian conglomerate announced the acquisition of British do-it-yourself painting tools maker L.G. Harris & Co. Limited for 55 million pounds on a debt-free basis.

Orkla's adjusted operating profit for the first quarter was in line with analysts' forecasts.

ALFA LAVAL

RBC raises its recommendation on the Swedish industrial firm's shares to "sector perform" from "underperform".

COLOPLAST

The Danish healthcare products maker is expected to report a 4 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit to 1.18 billion crowns ($182.90 million).

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)