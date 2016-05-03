The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Tuesday:
BOLIDEN
The Swedish miner reported a smaller than expected drop in
first-quarter profits.
REC SILICON
The Oslo-listed maker of silicon for solar panels will
restart parts of the shut Moses Lake production facility in May
and the rest in June, it said while reporting revenues and a
first-quarter loss in line with forecasts. The company cut its
capital expenditure plans and reiterated it will be able to
repay debt maturing in 2016.
PGS
The Norwegian seismic surveyor posted first-quarter core
operating profit (EBITDA) in line with expectations and cut its
2016 spending outlook, as it said market uncertainty and low
earnings visibility is set to continue through this year amid
low oil prices.
KVAERNER
The Norwegian maker of oil platforms reported
forecast-beating core earnings (EBITDA) as profit margins
improved, and said it aims to cut costs further by improving
coordination with contractors and suppliers.
ORKLA
The Norwegian conglomerate announced the acquisition of
British do-it-yourself painting tools maker L.G. Harris & Co.
Limited for 55 million pounds on a debt-free basis.
Orkla's adjusted operating profit for the first quarter was
in line with analysts' forecasts.
ALFA LAVAL
RBC raises its recommendation on the Swedish industrial
firm's shares to "sector perform" from "underperform".
COLOPLAST
The Danish healthcare products maker is expected to report a
4 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit to 1.18
billion crowns ($182.90 million).
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)