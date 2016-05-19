The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
GENMAB
The Danish biotech company late on Wednesday announced
positive topline results from a phase III study of its
daratumumab cancer drug in combination with two other drugs.
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish drug company might be 10 years ahead of its
competitors in the development of an oral diabetes drug in the
so-called GLP1 class, Chief Financial Officer Mads Krogsgaard
Thomsen said in an interview in Danish daily Borsen.
SCA AB
The Swedish hygiene products maker is hosting a capital
markets day for investors and analysts on Thursday. It will not
change its strategy or financial targets it said in a statement
issued Thursday morning.
