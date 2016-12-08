The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
FINGERPRINT CARDS (FPC)
The Swedish biometric technology firm slashed its revenue
guidance for 2016, hit by inventory build-ups, softer smartphone
volumes and stiffening competition, but forecast sales next year
roughly in line with expectations.
For more on the company, click on
TELENOR
Chairwoman Gunn Waersted recently called on Chief Executive
Sigve Brekke of the Norwegian state-controlled telecoms firm to
step down, financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv (DN) reported late
on Wednesday, quoting unnamed sources.
Brekke did not yield to the request however, and has won the
backing of the remaining board members, DN said. The company did
not respond to a request from Reuters for comment.
For more on the company, click on
NORDIC WATERPROOFING
Funds advised by Axcel and KIRKBI Invest have respectively
sold 3.4 million and nearly 600,000 shares in Nordic
Waterproofing Holding through an accelerated bookbuilding at a
price of 82 Swedish crowns per share, the company said. Nordic
Waterproofing shares closed at 86.25 crowns on Wednesday.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)