The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
H&M
H&M rival Inditex, the world's biggest clothing
retailer and owner of Zara, reported a 9 percent rise in 9-month
profit from a year ago, as sales continued to accelerate despite
a warmer-than-usual autumn in many European countries.
Inditex's net profit was 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion)
for the 9 months from February to October, in line with a
Reuters polled forecast.
For more on the company, click on
TELENOR
The board of the Norwegian telecoms firm expressed faith in
its chief executive late on Tuesday as it sought to overcome
disagreements that had played out in public.
The company will hold a news conference 1000 GMT on
Wednesday.
For more on the company, click on
NORDIC BANKS
Ratings agency Moody's said in its European banking outlook
that it expected net profitability for large Nordic banks to
remain stronger than most European peers in 2017, despite a very
low interest rate environment, but noted tail risks from
property price appreciation were rising.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)