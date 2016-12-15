(Adds Nokia and Kesko)
HENNES & MAURITZ
The budget fashion retailer said on Thursday local-currency
turnover in November was up 9 percent from a year earlier, below
a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a 15 percent
rise.
STATOIL
The Norwegian oil company said it has agreed to sell its
Canadian oil sands assets to Calgary-based Athabasca in
a deal worth up to 832 million Canadian dollars ($626.55
million).
Statoil added it will book an impairment of $500
million-$550 million from the transaction, excluding negative
currency effects. bit.ly/2hyCecP
HALDEX
Germany's Knorr Bremse said on Wednesday it had
received a request for additional information from U.S.
regulators as part of its planned takeover of Sweden's brake
systems maker Haldex.
SWEDISH MATCH
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration left open the door on
Wednesday for Swedish Match to claim its snus smokeless tobacco
products represent a substantially lower risk to health than
cigarettes.
AXFOOD, MATSE HOLDING
Swedish food retailer Axfood on Thursday launched a cash bid
for online food retailer Matse Holding. Shareholders holding a
combined 83.2 percent in Matse have committed to accept offer.
NOKIA
The Finnish network equipment maker said it would buy
Deepfield, a small IP network analytics company based in the
United States.
KESKO
The Finnish retailer said its sales in November rose 40
percent from a year ago to 948 million euros ($994
million)thanks to recent acquisitions.
