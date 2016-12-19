The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Monday:
SCA
The Swedish hygiene products and forestry group said it had
signed a deal with private equity firm EQT to buy German wound
care products maker BSN medical for 2.74 billion euros ($2.87
billion) on a debt and cash free basis.
(Reporting by Stockholm, Helsinki, Oslo and Copenhagen
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.9557 euros)