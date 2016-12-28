The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ORKLA

The Norwegian maker of food, tooth brushes and other consumer goods will at some point make "larger acquisitions", board Chairman Stein Erik Hagen told financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv.

He did not provide a time frame but said the firm must make sure it has sufficient management capacity to integrate any major investments. Hagen and his family are Orkla's top owners with a combined holding of about 24 percent.

STATOIL

An opinion poll showed half of all respondents oppose oil exploration in the waters around Norway's Arctic Lofoten, Vesteraalen and Senja islands, while 35 percent backed the idea and the rest remained undecided, daily Klassekampen wrote.

Whether or not drilling in the area will ultimately be allowed could be decided by the outcome of the next general election, due in September 2017.

Oil companies have said the region probably holds large deposits of oil and gas, and that exploration can co-exist with fisheries and tourism.

