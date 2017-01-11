(Adds Kone) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

KONE

The Finnish elevator maker said it has won an order for Bahrain International Airport expansion. It will supply 85 elevators, 40 escalators, and 20 autowalks.

The value of the order, which was booked in the third quarter 2016, was not disclosed. Projects like this are seen as important reference deals for the elevator makers, while they open possibilities for service sales.

BOLIDEN

The Swedish mining and smelting group said it had identified a new mineralisation at its Tara zinc mine in Ireland, and that it would invest 33 million euros ($35 million) to expand the mine's tailings dam and extend the life of the mine.

It would also build an exploration drift to the new deposit at a cost of 11 million euros.

SSAB

Deutsche Bank has cut its rating on shares in the Swedish specialty steel maker to "sell" from "hold", while raising its target price for the stock by 1 crown to 29 Swedish crowns ($3.20). SSAB shares closed at 35 crowns in Stockholm on Tuesday.

VOLVO

Barclays has initiated coverage of AB Volvo with an "underweight" rating and a target price of 94 Swedish crowns. Shares in the truck maker closed at 109.3 crowns in Stockholm on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen and Oslo newsrooms) ($1 = 0.9472 euros) ($1 = 9.0670 Swedish crowns)