The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Monday:
SEB
The Swedish bank said on Monday its chief executive Annika
Falkengren will leave the company by July to become managing
partner in Swiss wealth and asset manager firm Lombard Odier
Group.
For more on the company, click on
AKER BP
The Norwegian oil firm will continue to raise its production
in 2017 and aims to present plans for three offshore field
developments during the year, it said in a strategy update. It
also repeated its dividend outlook.
For more on the firm, click on
ATLAS COPCO
The Swedish engineering group said on Monday the board
proposes to split the firm into two listed entities next year.
Separately, it said its chief executive Ronnie Leten will be
replaced by Mats Rahmstrom, currently head of the company's
Industrial Technique business area.
For more on the firm, click on
CAVERION
The Finnish building systems and services company on Monday
reported lower preliminary 2016 results than previously
estimated.
For more on the firm, click on
H&M
The Swedish fashion retailer said on Monday local-currency
sales increased 6 percent year-on-year in December versus market
expectations of an 8 percent rise.
For more on the firm, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)