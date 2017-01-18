The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
SEB, SAS
Airline SAS' CEO Rickard Gustafson is a potential candidate
to take over as top executive of Swedish banking group SEB after
Annika Falkengren, who is due to leave the company by midyear,
business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing unidentified
sources.
For more on SEB, click on [SEBa.ST>
For more on SAS, click on
VOLVO
Jefferies has raised its recommendation on the stock of
Swedish truck maker Volvo to buy from hold and upped its target
price to 125 Swedish crowns from 95. Volvo shares closed at
108.8 crowns in Stockholm on Tuesday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut its rating on the stock to
underweight from equal-weight.
For more on the company, click on
MARINE HARVEST
The Norwegian fish farmer reported preliminary
fourth-quarter operating results ahead of forecasts.
For more on the firm, click on
TELENOR
The company's new digital strategy is aimed at making it a
global leader in the telecoms industry, Chief Executive Sigve
Brekke told daily Verdens Gang. If the strategy fails, Telenor
may no longer exist in 10 years' time, he said.
For more on the firm, click on
AKER SOLUTIONS, AKER
Investment firm Aker is considering a sale of
engineering firm Aker Solutions, Bloomberg reported
late on Tuesday, quoting anonymous sources.
For more on the firms, click on
HOEGH LNG
The Oslo-listed shipping firm, which owns and operates a
fleet of floating storage and regasification units (FSRU), said
it has placed orders for new vessels at Samsung and Hyundai
shipyards.
For more on the firm, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)