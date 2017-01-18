The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SEB, SAS

Airline SAS' CEO Rickard Gustafson is a potential candidate to take over as top executive of Swedish banking group SEB after Annika Falkengren, who is due to leave the company by midyear, business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing unidentified sources.

VOLVO

Jefferies has raised its recommendation on the stock of Swedish truck maker Volvo to buy from hold and upped its target price to 125 Swedish crowns from 95. Volvo shares closed at 108.8 crowns in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut its rating on the stock to underweight from equal-weight.

MARINE HARVEST

The Norwegian fish farmer reported preliminary fourth-quarter operating results ahead of forecasts.

TELENOR

The company's new digital strategy is aimed at making it a global leader in the telecoms industry, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke told daily Verdens Gang. If the strategy fails, Telenor may no longer exist in 10 years' time, he said.

AKER SOLUTIONS, AKER

Investment firm Aker is considering a sale of engineering firm Aker Solutions, Bloomberg reported late on Tuesday, quoting anonymous sources.

HOEGH LNG

The Oslo-listed shipping firm, which owns and operates a fleet of floating storage and regasification units (FSRU), said it has placed orders for new vessels at Samsung and Hyundai shipyards.

