(Updates Telia, adds Elisa and Wartsila) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TELIA, TDC

Nordic telecom operator Telia reported core earnings slightly above expectations, and forecast 2017 earnings to be roughly flat compared to last year.

Separately, Reuters reported late on Thursday that speculation that Telia is lining up a bid for Danish rival TDC is wide of the mark, as Telia believes a deal would face of a host of legal, financial and political obstacles, sources familiar with the matter said.

For more on the company, click on

HOLMEN LUNDBERGFORETAGEN

Swedish prosecutors have given notice to the Swedish forest industry firm's chairman Fredrik Lundberg he is suspected of offering a bribe related to hunting events arranged by the company, Holmen said late on Thursday.

"Holmen is of the opinion that neither the company nor Fredrik Lundberg has contravened applicable rules," it said.

For more on the company, click on

WARTSILA

The Finnish engineering company reported its profits, orders and dividend proposal slightly ahead of analysts' average expectations and said the demand for its services and solutions in 2017 is expected to be relatively unchanged from last year.

For more on the company, click

ELISA

Finland's largest telecom operator Elisa reported its quarterly earnings slightly above analysts' expectations and said its 2017 core profit is expected to be flat or slightly higher than last year.

For more on the company, click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen and Oslo newsrooms)