TELIA, TDC
Nordic telecom operator Telia reported core earnings
slightly above expectations, and forecast 2017 earnings to be
roughly flat compared to last year.
Separately, Reuters reported late on Thursday that
speculation that Telia is lining up a bid for Danish rival TDC
is wide of the mark, as Telia believes a deal would face of a
host of legal, financial and political obstacles, sources
familiar with the matter said.
HOLMEN LUNDBERGFORETAGEN
Swedish prosecutors have given notice to the Swedish forest
industry firm's chairman Fredrik Lundberg he is suspected of
offering a bribe related to hunting events arranged by the
company, Holmen said late on Thursday.
"Holmen is of the opinion that neither the company nor
Fredrik Lundberg has contravened applicable rules," it said.
WARTSILA
The Finnish engineering company reported its profits, orders
and dividend proposal slightly ahead of analysts' average
expectations and said the demand for its services and solutions
in 2017 is expected to be relatively unchanged from last year.
ELISA
Finland's largest telecom operator Elisa reported its
quarterly earnings slightly above analysts' expectations and
said its 2017 core profit is expected to be flat or slightly
higher than last year.
