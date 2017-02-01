The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
VOLVO
The Swedish truck maker reported a stronger than expected
fourth quarter adjusted operating profit of 5.66 billion crowns
($646.5 million) on Wednesday, and raised its forecast for the
European market this year.
For more on the company, click on
SEB
The Swedish bank proposed raising its dividend for 2016 as
reported fourth-quarter operating profit beat analysts'
expectations on Wednesday. Operating profit rose to 5.56 billion
crowns ($635 million).
For more on the company, click on
ELECTROLUX
The Swedish home appliances maker is due to report
fourth-quarter earnings at 0700 GMT and is seen swinging to an
operating profit.
For more on the company, click on
SANDVIK
The Swedish engineering group is due to report
fourth-quarter earnings at 0700 GMT. Operating profit is seen
rising to 2.9 bln SEK.
For more on the company, click on
STATOIL
The Norwegian energy major said it had completed the planned
sale of its entire oil sands operations in the Canadian province
of Alberta to Athabasca. bit.ly/2kTcSXF
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)