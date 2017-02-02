The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOVO NORDISK

The world's top maker of diabetes drugs said fourth-quarter operating profits came in a touch below forecasts, and lowered its 2017 operating profit and sales growth outlook measured in local currency terms.

For more on the company, click on

DNB

Norway's largest banking group posted forecast-beating results for the fourth quarter of 2016 and a higher-than-expected full-year dividend. In 2017 the company will begin share buy-backs and plans a dividend of more than 50 percent of earnings.

For more on the company, click on

DANSKE BANK

Denmark's top bank reported a fourth-quarter pretax profit that beat forecasts on higher-than-expected income from interest and trading activities, and said it would launch a share buy-back programme.

For more on the company, click on

NOKIA

The Finnish network equipment maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts, and repeated its forecast for falling network sales in 2017.

For more on the company, click on

DONG

The Danish energy group said it would invest 18-20 billion Danish crowns ($5.52 billion) this year, mostly in offshore wind farms, as it posted fourth quarter operating profits below analysts expectations.

For more on the company, click on

SWEDBANK

The Swedish bank proposed raising its dividend on Thursday after delivering on forecasts for operating profit in the fourth quarter, with better-than-expected interest income offsetting higher loan losses.

For more on the company, click on

NOKIAN

The Finnish tyre maker reported fourth-quarter earnings ahead of forecasts and said it expects moderate growth in 2017.

For more on the company, click on

FINGERPRINT CARDS

The Swedish biometric firm maintained its revenue guidance for 2017 as it reported a fourth-quarter operating profit below market expectations.

For more on the company, click on

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecom operator, under pressure to find a digital strategy that would ensure its future, wrote down the value of a key acquisition it made a year ago and unveiled 2017 targets roughly stable against the ones for 2016 on Thursday.

For more on the company, click on

ASSA ABLOY

The Swedish lock maker is due to present fourth quarter results at 0700 GMT with adjusted operating income seen rising 6 percent to 3.2 billion crowns ($366.6 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, click on

SCA

Two separate groups of private equity firms are exploring bids for SCA's hygiene division, business daily Dagens Industri reports, citing unnamed sources.

For more on the company, click on

TGS

The Norwegian seismic surveyor announced fourth-quarter earnings below forecast and said 2017 would be another challenging year. TGS also began a new survey in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

For more on the company, click on

NORSKE SKOG

The Norwegian paper maker said it had terminated talks on further recapitalisation alternatives, and added its fourth-quarter gross operating earnings (GOE) would be slightly weaker than in the third quarter.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 8.7289 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 8.2133 Norwegian crowns)