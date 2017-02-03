The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Friday:
Skanska
The Swedish construction group reported a surprise rise in
fourth-quarter operating profit helped by stronger-than expected
performance at its property development operations.
METSO
Finnish engineering group Metso reported
weaker-than-expected adjusted core earnings (EBITA) of 64
million euros for the fourth quarter and said it was still to
early to announce a meaningful recovery though it expected
slightly better overall trading conditions in 2017.
TDC
The Danish telecom operator reported fourth-quarter
operating earnings of 695 million crowns ($100.5 million),
missing the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 947
million.
FINGERPRINT CARDS
Nordea has raised its recommendation for the Swedish
biometrics firm to buy from neutral, but stuck to its price
target of 60 crowns per share. The Fingerprint share closed at
49.52 crowns on Thursday.
OUTOKUMPU
Deutsche Bank raised its recommendation on the Finnish
stainless steel maker to "buy" from "hold", and its target price
to 11 eleven euros from 7 euros.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 6.9130 Danish crowns)