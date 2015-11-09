The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TRELLEBORG

The Swedish industrial rubber firm said on Monday it is acquiring Czech specialty tyre maker CGS Holding for approximately 10.9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.25 billion) on a cash and debt-free basis.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Maersk Oil, a unit in the Danish conglomerate, has agreed to acquire half of Africa Oil Corporation's shares in three onshore exploration licences in Kenya and a further two in Ethiopia.

Separately, Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL) said on Saturday it was in preliminary talks with CMA CGM SA and A.P. Moeller-Maersk on a potential acquisition of the Singapore-based container liner.

