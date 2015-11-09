The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Monday:
TRELLEBORG
The Swedish industrial rubber firm said on Monday it is
acquiring Czech specialty tyre maker CGS Holding for
approximately 10.9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.25 billion) on a
cash and debt-free basis.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
Maersk Oil, a unit in the Danish conglomerate, has agreed to
acquire half of Africa Oil Corporation's shares in
three onshore exploration licences in Kenya and a further two in
Ethiopia.
Separately, Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL) said on
Saturday it was in preliminary talks with CMA CGM SA
and A.P. Moeller-Maersk on a potential acquisition of the
Singapore-based container liner.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)