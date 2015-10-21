The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

YARA

The Norwegian fertiliser maker posted third-quarter core earnings above forecasts on Wednesday, despite a drop in prices, and said the outlook for the global farming industry continued to support demand for its products.

CHR. HANSEN

The Danish maker of food ingredients such as cultures, enzymes and natural colours, posted fourth quarter earnings slightly above expectations, but said organic growth is expected to come down to 8-10 percent in 2015/16 from 10 percent in 2014/15.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil firm said it will expense pre-tax exploration costs of around $10 million in the third quarter and book a foreign exchange loss of about $201 million.

NORDEA

The Nordic region's biggest bank by market value reported third-quarter operating profit below forecasts and said negative interest rates put pressure on interest income.

HANDELSBANKEN

The Swedish bank reported third-quarter operating profit below expectations as the bank showed a surprise fall in interest income.

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian aluminium producer posted operating earnings above forecasts, but cut its outlook for global demand growth.

BILLERUDKORSNAS

The Swedish packaging materials maker reported a slightly bigger rise than expected in third-quarter operating profit and forecast stable demand in the fourth quarter.

TELE2

The Swedish telecom operator posted third-quarter core profit above expectations and slightly cut its 2015 core profit outlook while repeating its sales outlook.

SEB

The Swedish banking group reported third-quarter operating profit below expectations, weighed on by low interest rates and uncertainty regarding growth in China.

